What's new in Apple's watchOS 27?
What's the story
Apple has announced the latest version of its smartwatch operating system, watchOS 27. The new update brings a host of features, including an upgraded version of Siri that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed to work with natural language commands. The tech giant also introduced an improved Health app for perimenopause and menopause support in this update.
Feature
AI Siri for natural language commands
The highlight of watchOS 27 is the revamped Siri, which now leverages AI to understand natural language commands from users. Just like its other ecosystem counterparts, this new version of Siri can pick up contextual clues and interact with apps. It also allows users to revisit previous chats within the app and switch seamlessly between their iPhone (or other iOS devices) and their watch.
User interface
Dynamic app grid for intuitive navigation
Another major update in watchOS 27 is the introduction of a dynamic app grid. The new interface puts Siri at the center of the menu, giving users access to a matrix of their most-used app shortcuts and other apps that Siri thinks they might want to use at any given moment. This makes navigation more intuitive and personalized for users.
Health enhancement
Health app gets perimenopause and menopause support
The second major highlight of watchOS 27 is an update to the Health app, which now offers perimenopause and menopause support. If users log their menstrual cycle on their Apple Watch, the system will look for any irregular patterns. If any are detected, users will be directed to educational material that advises them on next steps and other symptoms they should look out for.
App upgrade
Workout Buddy app now works without iPhone
The watchOS 27 also brings the ability to use the AI-enabled Workout Buddy app without being connected to an iPhone. The update adds Spanish language support for the popular fitness companion app.
Navigation improvement
New tap gesture for hands-busy situations
Apple has introduced a new tap gesture in watchOS 27 to help users navigate their device when their dominant hand is busy. By tapping their index finger and thumb together once, they can activate the Smart Stack and start using a widget of their choice. This is an extension of the tap gesture introduced in 2023, which only required double taps on those same two digits.