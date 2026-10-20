Apple updates App Store rules curbing non-consensual sexual AI images
Technology
Apple just updated its App Store rules to stop those shady AI apps that secretly create non-consensual sexual images.
Some of these apps pretend to be photo editors or AI image generators, but end up revealing hidden features that cross the line.
Now, Apple wants developers to actively block and remove anything that violates user consent.
Apple requires moderation and reporting
Developers now have to seriously moderate their content and give users an easy way to report sketchy stuff.
If they ignore complaints or let things slide, Apple can pull their apps or even ban them from the store completely.
The new guidelines also make sure developers cannot sneak in banned features after their app is approved, so things are a lot tighter all around.