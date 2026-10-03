Apple asks some users to replace iPhone 18 Pro Max
What's the story
Apple has asked a "small number" of its customers on the AT&T network to replace their recently purchased iPhone 18 Pro Max. The request comes after a bug caused some users to lose cellular service. Affected devices could not make calls, use mobile data, or send text messages. The issue has rendered these devices nearly useless without a Wi-Fi connection.
Company response
Apple has identified the problem
An Apple spokesperson confirmed the problem in a statement to Bloomberg News.
They said, "We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls."
The company has already released an update for its carrier settings and updated its iOS operating system version 27.0.1 to prevent more people from being affected by this glitch.
Update details
How to fix the issue
The carrier-settings update will automatically download for AT&T users over the next 14 days.
However, Apple has urged customers to install any available software updates as soon as possible.
To do this manually, users can go to the "General" tab in their iPhone settings and click on "About."
For those already affected by this issue, replacing their phone with a new one from either Apple or AT&T is the only option.
Modem details
Bug only affects US version of iPhone 18 Pro Max
The US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a Qualcomm modem, while all other models come with Apple's in-house C2 modem.
The AT&T bug has only affected this specific model, as per customer reports.
This issue has been reported by iPhone 18 Pro Max users on Reddit, who have complained about their devices randomly losing connectivity to AT&T and going into SOS mode.
Carrier warning
Update your phones immediately, AT&T warns customers
AT&T has also warned its customers about an "important Apple Software update" for affected phones.
The carrier said, "Some phones may be unable to complete calls/text/data, including to 911." It advised users to update their devices immediately by going into Settings > General > Software Update.
However, it's still unclear how many people are facing this issue with their iPhone 18 Pro Max on AT&T's network.