Apple warns draft letting AI link to Google risks privacy
Technology
Apple isn't happy with draft measures aimed at letting AI services connect with Google's platforms.
The company says these changes could put user privacy, security, and device performance at risk, and feels regulators might not fully understand the technical side of tweaking operating systems.
Apple and Google oppose commission approach
Both Apple and Google have pushed back against the Commission's approach.
Apple called the proposed measures dangerous, warning they could create unpredictable problems as AI evolves.
Google also flagged concerns about weakened privacy protections for European users.