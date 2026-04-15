Apple warns Grok it could face App Store removal
Apple just told X (formerly Twitter) and Grok that Grok could get kicked off the App Store if they do not step up their content moderation, especially around child safety.
This move follows pressure from US senators to crack down on harmful content.
Apple quietly flagged some violations and pushed both apps' teams to do better.
X and Grok met Apple standards
Both app teams rushed to update their moderation tools, but Apple was not impressed at first and sent them back for more fixes.
After a few rounds of changes, the apps finally met Apple's standards and stayed in the store.
Apple wrote senators, X reassures users
Apple wrote to senators explaining how it is keeping things safer moving forward.
Meanwhile, X's safety team reassured users they are using real-time monitoring and regular updates to stop non-consensual explicit content before it spreads.