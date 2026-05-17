What to expect from Apple Watch Series 12

Apple is gearing up to unveil its next-generation smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12, this September. The new model will likely carry over the design language of its predecessor, the Series 11. However, it is expected to come with some upgrades and improvements. Let's take a closer look at what we can expect from this highly anticipated device.

Chipset evolution S10 chip for improved performance Apple typically introduces a new chipset for its watches every three years. The last major upgrade was the S9 chip in 2023, based on the A16 Bionic. For the Series 12, we can expect upgraded CPU cores, possibly based on a 3nm design like the A19 chip. This could make a significant difference in performance and longevity for users who prefer to keep their Apple Watch for an extended period.

Feature speculation Touch ID integration uncertain The Apple Watch Series 12 was rumored to support Touch ID, a feature first discovered by Macworld through a code leak. However, the possibility of its implementation is now doubtful. The primary concern is that integrating Touch ID could compromise battery life or health features, which are critical aspects of Apple's smartwatch experience.

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