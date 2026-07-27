Apple Watch Series 12 may skip major design upgrades
What's the story
Apple is expected to launch its next-generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, later this year. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these new models may not bring major design changes compared to their predecessors. The Series 11 and Ultra 3 models were powered by an S10 chip introduced with the Series 10 and Ultra 2. The upcoming models are likely to be powered by an upgraded S11 chip or newer for improved performance.
Speculations
Series 12 won't feature Touch ID
There were speculations that the Series 12 could feature Touch ID, Apple's fingerprint recognition technology.
However, Gurman doesn't expect this feature to be included in either the Series 12 or Ultra 4 models.
Another rumor suggested that the Series 12 might come with a band featuring an integrated health sensor, but Gurman did not comment on this possibility.
Expectations
No Apple Watch SE 4 this year
Despite the lack of major design changes, Gurman expects the new models to offer faster performance and some upgrades in health and fitness tracking capabilities.
However, he also confirmed that there won't be an Apple Watch SE 4 this year.
Major changes are still in development for future iterations of the Apple Watch, but they are unlikely to be seen for another year or two.
Long-term plans
Blood sugar detection feature in development
Looking ahead, Apple is said to be working on a blood sugar detection feature with a goal of releasing it by 2030.
This would mark a major advancement in health monitoring technology for the Apple Watch.
The company has not yet made any official announcements regarding these upcoming models or their potential features.