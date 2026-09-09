Apple launches Watch Ultra 4 with 84-hour battery life
What's the story
Apple has announced its latest high-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 4. The new model is designed for sports, fitness, and outdoor enthusiasts. It comes with advanced health monitoring capabilities and improved endurance. The watch also brings several new intelligence features via Apple Intelligence and watchOS 27. The price of the smartwatch starts at $799 in the US.
Health features
It features a new health sensing system
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes with a new Health Sensing System, integrating optical and electrical heart sensors with Apple's S11 chip.
It promises the most precise heart rate sensing in a wearable device, measuring heart rate every five seconds throughout the day.
The watch also analyzes recent activity, training load, sleep, and vital measurements to give a daily score from 0 to 10.
Battery performance
The smartwatch offers up to 84 hours of battery life
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 offers a major improvement in battery life, lasting up to 50 hours with regular use and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode.
A quick 15-minute charge can provide up to 18 hours of extra battery life.
For outdoor activities, the watch has an Extended Workout mode that provides GPS and heart-rate tracking for as long as 25 hours.
AI integration
watchOS 27 brings several new intelligence features
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes with watchOS 27, which supports Siri AI for personal context understanding and broader knowledge.
It also brings new Audio Intelligence features like Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap, and faster Shazam integration.
The watch uses machine learning and the S11 chip for more accurate step tracking.
Pre-orders are open and sale will start on September 18.