Apple will let you choose your AI in iOS 27

Apple is gearing up to give users the power to choose their preferred artificial intelligence (AI) model for its Apple Intelligence platform. The move, first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, will be part of the upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 updates. These updates are expected to be rolled out this fall, alongside the launch of iPhone 18 Pro models and the company's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Ultra.

Integration details Users can select AI model from App Store The upcoming updates will also let third-party chatbots power Apple Intelligence features across the system. These include Siri, Writing Tools, and Image Playground. The compatible third-party AI models, dubbed "Extensions," can be selected by users from App Store apps that choose to support them. Once an app is installed, it can be set as the preferred AI through the Settings app on iOS 27 or iPadOS 27.

Voice customization Different voices for different AI models Along with the new feature, Apple will also let users choose different Siri voices for different AI models. This means that responses from one of Apple's AI models could have a distinct voice, while another instance of Siri running on ChatGPT could use a completely different one. The company is already testing integrations with Google and Anthropic's AI models internally.

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