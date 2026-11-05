Apple will scan iCloud 'Anyone with the link' files
Heads up if you use iCloud!
Starting with iOS 27.3, Apple will scan files you share using "Anyone with the Link" for harmful content.
This change affects iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS 27.3 or later, so whether you're on iPhone, Mac, or even visionOS, shared files with that setting won't be end-to-end encrypted anymore and will go through Apple's safety checks.
Apple may remove flagged iCloud files
Apple's making this move after facing pressure to tackle child sexual abuse material stored in iCloud.
While it has not spelled out exactly what counts as "harmful content," Apple says it can remove or edit flagged files, block accounts, or contact law enforcement if needed.
Developer betas are already out, and the full rollout is expected in December, all part of Apple's push to keep things safer online.