AppleCare+ prices for Macs and iPads hiked

Last month, Apple announced price increases for a range of products, including iPads, Macs, the Vision Pro headset, HomePod devices, and the Apple TV 4K.

The hikes vary from $30 for the HomePod mini to as much as $4,200 for the M3 Ultra Mac Studio.

Tim Cook attributed these changes to an ongoing RAM shortage and said that while Apple has been trying to "shield" customers from this issue, "the situation has become unsustainable."