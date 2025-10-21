Next Article
Apple's 1st foldable iPhone delayed to 2027
Technology
If you were hoping to see Apple's first foldable iPhone next year, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
The launch has been delayed from 2026 to 2027 because Apple is still working out some tricky design and hinge issues.
According to Mizuho Securities, trying to rush things could mean millions fewer phones at launch, so Apple is taking its time.
Apple is working on perfecting the device
Apple wants the foldable iPhone to meet its usual high standards, which means perfecting a complex hinge and finalizing the specs.
The phone is expected to have a 5.38-inch outer screen and a 7.58-inch inner display, plus a new A20 Pro chip for multitasking and a big battery to handle both screens.
By delaying, Apple hopes to deliver something that really stands out in the foldable phone crowd.