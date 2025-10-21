Apple's 1st foldable iPhone delayed to 2027 Technology Oct 21, 2025

If you were hoping to see Apple's first foldable iPhone next year, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The launch has been delayed from 2026 to 2027 because Apple is still working out some tricky design and hinge issues.

According to Mizuho Securities, trying to rush things could mean millions fewer phones at launch, so Apple is taking its time.