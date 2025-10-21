Yelp's new AI assistant can scan menus and answer questions Technology Oct 21, 2025

Yelp just rolled out an AI assistant to help you get more out of your next food run or local search.

Now, you can scan physical menus with your phone and instantly get details on dishes, plus ask questions about any business—drawing info straight from reviews, business pages, and websites.

It's all about making the app feel more personal and helpful, whether you're grabbing dinner or booking a service.