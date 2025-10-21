Yelp's new AI assistant can scan menus and answer questions
Yelp just rolled out an AI assistant to help you get more out of your next food run or local search.
Now, you can scan physical menus with your phone and instantly get details on dishes, plus ask questions about any business—drawing info straight from reviews, business pages, and websites.
It's all about making the app feel more personal and helpful, whether you're grabbing dinner or booking a service.
What's new in the app
The new assistant understands natural language and voice queries, so you can search the way you actually talk.
Yelp also refreshed business pages with quick-answer questions, highlights of top dishes and services across 100+ categories, and even lets businesses upload 30-second videos.
There are also visual summaries and AI-powered voice agents to help with bookings and questions, making everything feel a bit more effortless.