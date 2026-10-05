Apple's 1st foldable iPhone duo features replaceable crease cover
Technology
Apple's iPhone Duo is coming, its first foldable phone with a clever fix for those annoying screen creases.
If a crease shows up, you can swap out the cover layer to keep things looking fresh.
Pre-orders kick off October 16, and the phone hits stores on October 23.
Kate Bergeron says cover boosts durability
The replaceable cover isn't just about looks: it also boosts durability.
Apple's vice president of hardware engineering, Kate Bergeron, shared that this feature is all about helping your phone wear well for as long as possible.
If you've got AppleCare+, swapping the cover will cost $19 at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers; pricing without AppleCare+ hasn't been announced yet.