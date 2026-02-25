Apple's 1st touchscreen MacBook Pros are coming in late 2026 Technology Feb 25, 2026

Apple is finally making touchscreen MacBook Pros, with 14-inch and 16-inch OLED models expected to drop late 2026.

These laptops will run on the new M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, and you'll see features like a hole-punch camera plus a Dynamic Island that pops up for things like timers and notifications.