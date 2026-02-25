Apple's 1st touchscreen MacBook Pros are coming in late 2026
Apple is finally making touchscreen MacBook Pros, with 14-inch and 16-inch OLED models expected to drop late 2026.
These laptops will run on the new M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, and you'll see features like a hole-punch camera plus a Dynamic Island that pops up for things like timers and notifications.
How will you interact with the new laptops?
The next-gen MacBook Pros will have vibrant OLED screens while keeping the classic keyboard and trackpad.
The updated macOS will let you tap to open bigger menus, pinch-to-zoom, scroll fast, and pick emojis easily—so it feels natural whether you're using touch or the trackpad.
When will you see the new MacBooks
The source does not confirm a spring 2026 M5 Pro/Max release. The main event—the touchscreen M6 models—lands in fall.
Apple says these aren't meant to replace iPads but give you more ways to use your laptop without losing that familiar Mac vibe.