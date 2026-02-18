Apple's AI-powered wearables to challenge Meta's smart glasses

Smart glasses to hit shelves in 2027

The smart glasses are set to feature high-res cameras and could hit shelves in 2027, letting you make calls or get directions using just your voice.

If glasses aren't your thing, there's an AI-powered pendant designed as a camera accessory.

Plus, new AirPods will come with built-in cameras for extra AI features—all part of Apple's push to make everyday tech feel even smarter.