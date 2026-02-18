Apple's AI-powered wearables to challenge Meta's smart glasses
Technology
Apple is gearing up to launch a fresh lineup of AI-powered wearables—think smart glasses, a pendant, and upgraded AirPods.
These gadgets will use a smarter Siri that can handle real-time tasks based on what you're seeing, putting Apple in direct competition with Meta and other tech giants.
Smart glasses to hit shelves in 2027
The smart glasses are set to feature high-res cameras and could hit shelves in 2027, letting you make calls or get directions using just your voice.
If glasses aren't your thing, there's an AI-powered pendant designed as a camera accessory.
Plus, new AirPods will come with built-in cameras for extra AI features—all part of Apple's push to make everyday tech feel even smarter.