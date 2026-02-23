Apple's AI wearables: smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, AI pendant
Apple is gearing up to launch three new AI-powered wearables: smart glasses with no confirmed launch year (timeline unspecified), an AI pendant that is in early stages with an uncertain timeline, and camera-equipped AirPods that could launch in the future; timeline unspecified.
All three are designed to work closely with your iPhone, using built-in cameras to give Siri more context and make everyday tasks smarter.
Smart glasses will have dual cameras for high-res photo capture
The smart glasses will feature dual cameras for high-res photo capture and computer vision, plus speakers and microphones—no display needed.
You'll be able to ask Siri questions, take calls, listen to music, snap photos, get navigation help, and even identify physical text and extract event dates for the calendar.
The AI pendant is a clip-on or necklace with an always-on low-res camera and mic.
Meanwhile, the upcoming AirPods will add low-res or IR cameras for better awareness of your surroundings.
Prototypes are already in the works
Prototypes are already in the works with batteries built right into the frames of the glasses.
They come in different sizes and colors—but Apple hasn't revealed any pricing yet.
These devices are expected to compete directly with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses lineup.