Apple's AI wearables: smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, AI pendant

Smart glasses will have dual cameras for high-res photo capture

The smart glasses will feature dual cameras for high-res photo capture and computer vision, plus speakers and microphones—no display needed.

You'll be able to ask Siri questions, take calls, listen to music, snap photos, get navigation help, and even identify physical text and extract event dates for the calendar.

The AI pendant is a clip-on or necklace with an always-on low-res camera and mic.

Meanwhile, the upcoming AirPods will add low-res or IR cameras for better awareness of your surroundings.