Apple's AirPods 4 hit $99 on Amazon down from $129

Personalized Spatial Audio and 30-hour battery

You get crisp audio with enhanced bass, plus Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive vibe.

Voice Isolation helps your calls sound clearer, even in noisy places.

The open-ear design keeps you aware of your surroundings, handy if you're out and about.

And with 5 hours per charge (or 30 hours with the case), plus easy USB-C charging, they're built for all-day use and convenience.