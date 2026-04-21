Apple's AirPods 4 hit $99 on Amazon down from $129
Technology
Apple's new AirPods 4 just dropped to $99 on Amazon (down from $129), making them a tempting option if you've been eyeing wireless earbuds.
They pack Apple's H2 chip for better sound and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the USB-C charging case, so you get solid performance without breaking the bank.
Personalized Spatial Audio and 30-hour battery
You get crisp audio with enhanced bass, plus Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive vibe.
Voice Isolation helps your calls sound clearer, even in noisy places.
The open-ear design keeps you aware of your surroundings, handy if you're out and about.
And with 5 hours per charge (or 30 hours with the case), plus easy USB-C charging, they're built for all-day use and convenience.