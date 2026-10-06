Apple's AirPods Pro 3 $179 on Amazon down from $249

The new AirPods Pro 3 offer much better noise cancelation (twice as strong as before) and improved bass thanks to a fresh acoustic design.

They adapt sound to your ears with smart EQ tech, give up to 8 hours of listening with noise cancelation on (or up to 10 hours in Transparency mode with Hearing Aid feature), and even include features like hearing tests and live translation.

Plus, you can get up to three months of Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and News+ with your purchase.