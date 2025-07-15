Apple's foldable iPhone pricing revealed
Apple is reportedly working on its first-ever foldable iPhone, and it could arrive as soon as early 2027.
If it happens, Apple will be joining the foldables game alongside Samsung and Google.
Early estimates say the starting price could land between $1,800 and $2,000—definitely premium territory.
The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a 7-inch OLED screen with some slick laser-drilled tech for a smooth folding experience, plus a titanium body and liquid metal hinge.
Apple plans to make about 10-15 million units—on par with regular iPhones—and will source parts from big names like Samsung Display, LG Display, and Foxconn.
The estimated build cost is $759, with Apple looking to save on memory, processors, and cameras to keep things efficient.