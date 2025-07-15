Apple's foldable iPhone pricing revealed

Apple plans to make about 10-15 million units

The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a 7-inch OLED screen with some slick laser-drilled tech for a smooth folding experience, plus a titanium body and liquid metal hinge.

Apple plans to make about 10-15 million units—on par with regular iPhones—and will source parts from big names like Samsung Display, LG Display, and Foxconn.

The estimated build cost is $759, with Apple looking to save on memory, processors, and cameras to keep things efficient.