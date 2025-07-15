AI could enable human-pet communication, warns of ethical risks
The London School of Economics (LSE) opened the Jeremy Coller Centre for Animal Sentience on September 30, 2023, thanks to a £4 million center.
Experts from fields like philosophy, neuroscience, AI, law, veterinary science, and behavioral science will team up to explore how animals experience the world.
How can we 'talk' to animals?
Led by Professor Jonathan Birch, the center plans to build AI tools that help us better read animal behavior and even "talk" with them.
Birch points out that without proper rules, AI could get things wrong and actually harm animal welfare—so creating ethical guidelines is a big focus.
Research will help improve global animal welfare policies
The center's research aims to improve global animal welfare policies and shift how we see all kinds of creatures—including often-ignored ones like octopuses and crabs.
Their work will help NGOs, lawmakers, and industries create fairer ways to care for sentient animals.