Splashdown success: Ax-4 mission returns to Earth
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, led by Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, just wrapped up its Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) with a smooth landing off California.
After leaving the International Space Station early Monday, the crew spent nearly a full day traveling back to Earth—capping off a mission that spotlighted some impressive teamwork between India and the US.
Highlights of the mission
During their 19 days on the ISS, Commander Peggy Whitson and her team knocked out over 60 science experiments and connected with people through more than 20 outreach events.
The crew—including astronauts from ESA and Hungary—brought back over 263kg of hardware and experiment results.
This mission really showed how international partnerships like Axiom Space and NASA can push space research forward together.