Google enhances cybersecurity efforts with AI

Google will demo Timesketch, now upgraded with Sec-Gemini AI for quicker forensic analysis and sharper threat detection. Plus, they're teaming up with Airbus for a Capture the Flag event at DEF CON—where participants get help from AI agents to tackle tricky security challenges.

Google's AI recently caught a major SQLite vulnerability before it could do more damage, showing how powerful these tools can be.

They're also sharing research data with global partners and building systems that spot insider threats—even without prior attack info—making cybersecurity stronger for everyone.