Google enhances cybersecurity efforts with AI
Google is heading to Las Vegas this August (Black Hat USA: Aug 3-8, DEF CON 33: Aug 8-11) to show off its latest AI-powered cybersecurity tools.
The focus? Making digital defenses smarter and helping teams respond faster to threats.
Google will demo Timesketch, partner with Airbus for CTF event
Google will demo Timesketch, now upgraded with Sec-Gemini AI for quicker forensic analysis and sharper threat detection.
Plus, they're teaming up with Airbus for a Capture the Flag event at DEF CON—where participants get help from AI agents to tackle tricky security challenges.
Google AI recently fixed a major vulnerability in SQLite
Google's AI recently caught a major SQLite vulnerability before it could do more damage, showing how powerful these tools can be.
They're also sharing research data with global partners and building systems that spot insider threats—even without prior attack info—making cybersecurity stronger for everyone.