YouTube launches 'Hype' feature for small creators in India Technology Jul 15, 2025

YouTube just rolled out "Hype" in India, giving smaller creators (those with 500 to 500,000 subscribers) a better shot at the spotlight.

For the first seven days after a video drops, viewers can "hype" their favorites—up to three videos per week.

The more hypes a video gets, the higher it climbs on YouTube's Explore leaderboard and home feed.