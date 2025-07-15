Next Article
YouTube launches 'Hype' feature for small creators in India
YouTube just rolled out "Hype" in India, giving smaller creators (those with 500 to 500,000 subscribers) a better shot at the spotlight.
For the first seven days after a video drops, viewers can "hype" their favorites—up to three videos per week.
The more hypes a video gets, the higher it climbs on YouTube's Explore leaderboard and home feed.
'Hype' helps fresh voices reach new audiences
After successful tests in Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil (with over five million hypes in four weeks), "Hype" now brings its bonus point system to India—meaning creators with fewer subscribers get extra points per hype.
It's a move aimed at helping fresh voices from cooking to gaming reach new audiences and making it easier for everyone to discover cool new content.