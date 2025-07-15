Realme C71 5G debuts in India with powerful battery
Realme just dropped its new C71 5G in India, aiming for those who want reliable battery life and solid features without breaking the bank.
Powered by a UNISOC T7250 chip and up to 6GB RAM, it runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.
The real highlight? A huge 6,300mAh battery that supports both fast charging and reverse charging—so you can even top up your friend's phone.
Key specs and features
You get a roomy 6.74-inch HD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate and decent brightness (up to 563 nits).
Storage is flexible: pick between 64GB or 128GB.
For photos, there's a basic but handy setup—a 13MP rear camera and a selfie-ready AI-powered front cam at 5MP.
Extras include side fingerprint unlock, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM slots for full-on 5G support, and a cool Pulse Light notification ring you can customize.
Price and availability
Starting at just ₹7,699 (4GB+64GB) or ₹8,699 (6GB+128GB), the C71 comes in Sea Blue or Obsidian Black.
It's already available on Flipkart and Realme's site.
If long battery life tops your list—and you're after something affordable—it might be worth checking out.