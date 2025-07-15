Realme C71 5G debuts in India with powerful battery Technology Jul 15, 2025

Realme just dropped its new C71 5G in India, aiming for those who want reliable battery life and solid features without breaking the bank.

Powered by a UNISOC T7250 chip and up to 6GB RAM, it runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.

The real highlight? A huge 6,300mAh battery that supports both fast charging and reverse charging—so you can even top up your friend's phone.