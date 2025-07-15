Nextdoor revamps app with AI, local news, and alerts

Nextdoor just dropped a major app update that brings local news, instant safety alerts, and a clever AI-powered "Faves" tool. Now you get headlines from over 3,500 trusted publishers—think The London Standard and The Toronto Star—and can jump straight into neighborhood chats about what matters.

Real-time weather and safety updates on your feed The app now sends real-time weather and safety updates from Samdesk and Weather.com right to your feed—so you're always in the loop if something's up nearby.

Plus, the new Faves feature uses AI to pull out cool local tips from 15 years of neighbor conversations—stuff you won't find on Google or ChatGPT.

AI pulls community posts for relevant updates Nextdoor's custom AI model pulls together community posts to give you timely updates and practical safety info for your area.

It's less about endless scrolling, more about getting what actually helps you day-to-day.