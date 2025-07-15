Next Article
WhatsApp introduces AI-Powered support chat for iOS users
WhatsApp just dropped a new AI-powered support chat for iPhone users.
Now, if you run into issues, you can message official support right from the app—just head to Help > Help Center > Contact us in your settings.
AI gives instant answers; human support available if needed
The AI gives instant answers and clearly labels its responses as automated.
You can type your question or send screenshots, and if the AI gets stuck, human support is available if needed.
For now it's iOS-only, but Android users won't have to wait long—testing is already underway.