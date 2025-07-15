Next Article
Google's NotebookLM enhances learning with new features
Google's NotebookLM just got a handy upgrade: "Featured notebooks."
This new feature, built with help from writers, researchers, and non-profits, gives you ready-made collections on topics like Shakespeare or health advice—so you can dive right in without hours of note-taking.
Plus, it works with files from PDFs and Google Docs, all powered by Google Gemini.
More than 140,000 public notebooks shared already
You can now explore podcast creation with AI hosts and share your own public notebooks—over 140,000 have already been shared!
Editorial director Steven Johnson calls this just the start: expect even more expert-curated content soon, thanks to upcoming partnerships with The Atlantic and The Economist.