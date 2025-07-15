Google's NotebookLM enhances learning with new features Technology Jul 15, 2025

Google's NotebookLM just got a handy upgrade: "Featured notebooks."

This new feature, built with help from writers, researchers, and non-profits, gives you ready-made collections on topics like Shakespeare or health advice—so you can dive right in without hours of note-taking.

Plus, it works with files from PDFs and Google Docs, all powered by Google Gemini.