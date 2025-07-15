Next Article
Nothing's latest products hit Indian market
Nothing just dropped two new gadgets in India: the flagship Phone (3) and Headphone (1).
The Phone (3) packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and a triple camera setup that shoots crisp 4K videos.
It's available in Black or White, starting at ₹62,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.
Phone (3) starts at ₹62,999; Headphone (1) at ₹21,999
Headphone (1) features Spatial Audio, active noise cancelation, and up to 35 hours of battery life—perfect for long playlists or calls.
It's launching at ₹21,999 but you can grab it for ₹19,999 on day one.
Both devices hit stores and major sites like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Myntra from July 15 with special launch offers.