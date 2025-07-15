Nothing's latest products hit Indian market

Phone (3) starts at ₹62,999; Headphone (1) at ₹21,999

Headphone (1) features Spatial Audio, active noise cancelation, and up to 35 hours of battery life—perfect for long playlists or calls.

It's launching at ₹21,999 but you can grab it for ₹19,999 on day one.

Both devices hit stores and major sites like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Myntra from July 15 with special launch offers.