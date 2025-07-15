Microsoft to introduce AI Copilot features for desktops Technology Jul 15, 2025

Microsoft is rolling out its AI Copilot features to desktop PCs later this year, nudging users toward hardware upgrades as Windows 10 support winds down.

After debuting Copilot on more affordable laptops powered by Snapdragon X and AMD chips (think around ₹65,000), Microsoft now wants desktop users to get in on the action too.