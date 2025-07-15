Microsoft to introduce AI Copilot features for desktops
Microsoft is rolling out its AI Copilot features to desktop PCs later this year, nudging users toward hardware upgrades as Windows 10 support winds down.
After debuting Copilot on more affordable laptops powered by Snapdragon X and AMD chips (think around ₹65,000), Microsoft now wants desktop users to get in on the action too.
How AI Copilot will work on desktops
To make all this possible, Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake processors will bring advanced AI power to desktops, unlocking Copilot Plus features—even for gaming setups.
Plus, Microsoft is introducing a new dedicated Copilot button that actually replaces the old Ctrl key.
Desktops vs laptops for AI workloads
AI laptops are great for battery life and smoother performance but still fall short for heavy-duty users—so pricing really matters here.
For desktops, Intel's upgraded chips need to deliver real AI improvements if they want people to make the switch.