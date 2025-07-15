Next Article
New day gecko species found in Assam
A brand-new species of day gecko, called Cnemaspis Brahmaputra, was just discovered along the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this rare find is only the second of its kind spotted in Northeast India and adds a cool new chapter to the region's wildlife story.
Significance of the discovery
This tiny gecko isn't just cute—it highlights how much there's still to learn about Assam's biodiversity.
Known for their bright colors, day geckos usually live in tropical spots.
Finding Cnemaspis Brahmaputra shows that Assam is full of surprises and has plenty left for scientists (and nature fans) to explore.