New day gecko species found in Assam Technology Jul 15, 2025

A brand-new species of day gecko, called Cnemaspis Brahmaputra, was just discovered along the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this rare find is only the second of its kind spotted in Northeast India and adds a cool new chapter to the region's wildlife story.