Apple's HomePad smart display is delayed due to Siri upgrade

Apple's new HomePad smart display is targeting a September 2026 launch. The holdup? Siri's next-gen upgrade is taking longer than expected. Apple wants the launch to line up with iOS 26.4 (iOS 26) and is expected to leverage Google's Gemini models as part of its new Siri.

HomePad packs a 7-inch square screen and runs on A18 The HomePad packs a 7-inch square screen (think iPad mini vibes) and runs on the A18 chip for smarter features.

It recognizes your face to show you personalized calendars, reminders, and music.

There's also an ultra-wide camera with Center Stage for video calls, solid speakers, USB-C charging, and it doubles as a Matter hub for smart home stuff, all wrapped in a slick homeOS interface.

Production to involve Vietnamese assembly lines and a manufacturing contract HomePad is targeting a $350 price point, the same as the original HomePod, and comes in both tabletop and wall-mount versions.

Production is expected to involve Vietnamese assembly lines and a manufacturing contract with BYD, with plans for a tabletop robot version were part of the same product family and — per sources — were expected around this year (now delayed to September 2026); no 2027 date is given in the source.