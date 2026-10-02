Apple's iOS 26.4: AI Playlist Playground and Podcasts video feeds
Technology
Apple just dropped the iOS 26.4 update, and it's packed with fresh features for music lovers and podcast fans.
Apple Music now has Playlist Playground, an AI-powered tool for building your own playlists, and the Concerts feature will recommend live shows you might actually want to see.
Plus, Apple Podcasts finally supports video feeds, making it easier to watch supported podcasts.
Apple patches 34 vulnerabilities, expands accessibility
This update isn't just about fun stuff: Apple patched 34 security vulnerabilities, including a major one in Apple Intelligence that could have put user data at risk (no real-world attacks were reported).
There are also new accessibility options like reduced screen motion, eight extra emojis to try out, and a more accurate keyboard for smoother texting.