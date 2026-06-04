Apple's iOS 27 drops iPhone 11 and 2nd-generation iPhone SE
Technology
Apple is set to reveal iOS 27 at WWDC on June 8, but here's the catch: the update will no longer support iPhone 11 models and the second-generation iPhone SE.
If you've got one of these, you'll still get security updates for iOS 26, but you won't see any new features.
iOS 27 supports iPhone 12+ models
iOS 27 is expected to support iPhone 12 and newer, including the latest SE and the recently launched iPhone 17 series.
Expect smarter AI features: think a more conversational Siri and new AI tools in apps like Camera, Photos, and Wallet.
The developer beta drops soon after WWDC, with a global release lined up for September alongside Apple's next-generation phones.