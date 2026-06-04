Apple's iOS 27 drops iPhone 11 and 2nd-generation iPhone SE Technology Jun 04, 2026

Apple is set to reveal iOS 27 at WWDC on June 8, but here's the catch: the update will no longer support iPhone 11 models and the second-generation iPhone SE.

If you've got one of these, you'll still get security updates for iOS 26, but you won't see any new features.