Apple's iOS 27 lets users rearrange camera controls and widgets
Technology
Apple's iOS 27 is giving the camera app a fresh look.
In the upcoming iOS 27 update, users will be able to rearrange controls like exposure, flash, and timer: these widgets let you set up your photo or video screen just how you want.
Siri identifies objects and translates text
Widgets are grouped as basic, manual, or settings and are easy to add with a simple swipe-up tray.
Siri is also getting involved: you can identify objects or translate text right from the viewfinder.
Plus, Apple moved the button that reveals the available controls next to the shutter for easier access.
If customizing isn't your thing, you can stick with the classic setup. Your call.