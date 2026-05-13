Apple's iOS 27 lets users rearrange camera controls and widgets

Siri identifies objects and translates text

Widgets are grouped as basic, manual, or settings and are easy to add with a simple swipe-up tray.

Siri is also getting involved: you can identify objects or translate text right from the viewfinder.

Plus, Apple moved the button that reveals the available controls next to the shutter for easier access.

If customizing isn't your thing, you can stick with the classic setup. Your call.