Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could come in striking red finish
Technology
Apple is reportedly testing a striking red finish for its upcoming iPhone Pro models, moving away from their usual muted tones like graphite and titanium.
The new color is being considered as a flagship option for the iPhone 18 Pro, expected later this year.
Red's cultural significance and status symbol potential
Red isn't just eye-catching—it's also a big deal in places like China, where it stands for luck and prosperity.
While previous red iPhones were limited to standard "Product Red" editions, making it a main color for the Pro line would be a first.
This shift taps into the trend of bold colors as status symbols, making the next iPhone Pro even more desirable.