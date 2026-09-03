Apple's iPhone 18 Pro rumored to include A20 Pro chip
Technology
The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to pack some serious upgrades under the hood, thanks to Apple's new A20 Pro chip.
Leaked diagrams suggest we'll see smoother gaming and better performance for heavy apps, perfect if you love mobile games or editing videos on your phone.
A20 Pro could include 7-core GPU
The A20 Pro chip could feature a faster seven-core GPU and a faster memory interface, which means better performance for demanding games and graphics-heavy apps.