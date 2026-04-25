Apple's iPhone 20 to use Samsung-made micro-curved polarizer-less COE OLEDs
Technology
Apple's 20th edition iPhone is getting a fresh look, thanks to new "Pol-less" screens with micro-curved edges, made in collaboration with Samsung.
The upgraded OLED display is reportedly set to be brighter and thinner, using COE tech that skips the old polarizing film.
Apple expected under-screen camera, A21 chip
The phone is expected to feature under-screen camera tech, so no more Dynamic Island or selfie camera cutouts, just smooth screen all the way.
Apple's also reportedly developing a pure-silicon anode battery for better battery life without increasing the battery size.
Under the hood, you'll find Apple's own modem and a speedy new A21 chip built on TSMC's 2nm process, aiming for top-notch performance and efficiency.