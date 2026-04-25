Apple's iPhone 20 to use Samsung-made micro-curved polarizer-less COE OLEDs

Apple expected under-screen camera, A21 chip

The phone is expected to feature under-screen camera tech, so no more Dynamic Island or selfie camera cutouts, just smooth screen all the way.

Apple's also reportedly developing a pure-silicon anode battery for better battery life without increasing the battery size.

Under the hood, you'll find Apple's own modem and a speedy new A21 chip built on TSMC's 2nm process, aiming for top-notch performance and efficiency.