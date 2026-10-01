Apple's iPhone duo has steep repair costs for inner screen
Technology
Apple's new iPhone Duo comes with some eye-watering repair costs: fixing the inner screen is $999, and other damage can go up to $1,499.
Even a battery replacement is $229, while outer screen repairs are $379.
If you're accident-prone, these prices could really sting.
AppleCare Plus $19.99 covers battery fixes
AppleCare Plus can take the edge off those high repair bills.
For $19.99 a month, AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss covers battery fixes for free and $99 for the inner display and "other accidental damage."
Considering the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, this plan could save you a lot of stress (and cash) if something goes wrong.
iPhone Duo preorders start October 16
The iPhone Duo lands in stores on October 23, with preorders opening October 16.