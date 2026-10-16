Apple's iPhone duo started in 2011, CEO cites engineering challenges
Technology
Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, didn't happen overnight.
It's been in the works since 2011, when he and five other Apple engineers reportedly filed a patent application exploring foldable electronic devices.
Apple CEO John Ternus told TIME that bringing it to life meant tackling tough engineering challenges along the way.
iPhone Duo uses Google's Gemini AI
The Duo stands out with its custom polymer surface and a hinge built from over 100 precision parts.
On the software side, Apple is using Google's Gemini AI to make Siri smarter.
Richard Dinh, Vice President of Product Design at Apple, said Ternus encouraged the team to keep pushing for a better solution.