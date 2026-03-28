Apple's Lockdown Mode unbreached, Amnesty International and Citizen Lab confirm
Apple's Lockdown Mode, rolled out in 2022 to shield high-risk users like journalists and activists from spyware, has not been cracked yet.
Apple spokesperson Sarah O'Rourke confirmed this, and independent groups like Amnesty International and Citizen Lab back it up: no devices running Lockdown Mode have been breached so far.
Lockdown Mode blocks attacks, Apple warns
Lockdown Mode puts your device on high alert by blocking message attachments, limiting certain web features, and stopping unknown connections, basically shutting down ways hackers usually sneak in.
Some spyware even gives up trying when it detects this mode is on.
Apple is also actively warning users in more than 150 countries about possible surveillance threats, showing just how seriously it is taking digital safety right now.