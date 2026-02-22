Apple's N50 smart glasses: Report
Apple is working on its new N50 smart glasses, with no confirmed launch year.
Instead of a screen, these glasses use built-in speakers and mics for calls, music, Siri commands, and AI tasks.
The standout feature is the dual camera setup—one for crisp photos and videos, the other for depth sensing and scanning your surroundings.
Apple is also working on camera-equipped AirPods
The N50 comes in stylish acrylic frames with multiple sizes and colors to match your vibe.
Apple is developing camera-equipped AirPods and an AI pendant for smarter object recognition through Siri on a future iOS.
With premium build quality and unique features like dual cameras, Apple's aiming to set these apart, but production timing is not confirmed—so keep an eye out if you want wearable tech that actually feels fresh.