Apple's new MacBook Neo might be an iPhone-powered laptop

The cheapest way to get a new MacBook

The Neo is shaping up to be a more affordable option than the MacBook Air, possibly running on an iPhone-style A-series chip instead of Apple's usual M-series.

Rumor has it you'll get a 12.9-inch display and basics like two USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 7, but you might miss out on extras like True Tone or fast charging.

With an expected price tag between $599 and $799, this could be the cheapest way yet to get your hands on a new MacBook—no fancy launch event required.