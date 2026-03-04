Apple's new MacBook Neo might be an iPhone-powered laptop
Technology
Looks like Apple let the cat out of the bag on a new, wallet-friendly MacBook called the MacBook Neo.
The device popped up briefly on Apple's European compliance page for 2026 products, listed as model A3404, before disappearing just as quickly.
The cheapest way to get a new MacBook
The Neo is shaping up to be a more affordable option than the MacBook Air, possibly running on an iPhone-style A-series chip instead of Apple's usual M-series.
Rumor has it you'll get a 12.9-inch display and basics like two USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 7, but you might miss out on extras like True Tone or fast charging.
With an expected price tag between $599 and $799, this could be the cheapest way yet to get your hands on a new MacBook—no fancy launch event required.