Apple's next big thing? AI wearables to enhance your experience

Apple's next big thing? Three new AI wearables: smart glasses (codenamed N50), upgraded AirPods, and a pendant. All will use an improved Siri with visual smarts and work closely with your iPhone to help you spot objects around you, read text, get directions, sync your calendar, and even translate languages on the go.

N50 smart glasses will have 2 cameras The N50 smart glasses are set to feature two cameras—one for snapping high-res pics and videos, the other for understanding what's around you.

Expect built-in speakers and mics but no display screen.

No release year has been reported.

Next-gen AirPods and pendant Next-gen AirPods (release date not disclosed) will come with cameras too.

The tiny pendant—about the size of an AirTag—will pack a modest dedicated chip but won't have its own screen or projector; instead, it'll lean on your iPhone's processing power.