Apple's next-gen Siri will work inside Uber, WhatsApp, YouTube Technology Aug 11, 2025

Apple is working with big names like Uber, YouTube, and WhatsApp to roll out a next-gen Siri that can do way more inside your favorite apps.

Thanks to the new App Intents framework, Siri will soon handle more detailed voice commands—think booking rides or sending messages without leaving the app.

Developers are already testing these upgrades in a limited beta, though some features are still being polished.