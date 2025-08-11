Next Article
Apple's next-gen Siri will work inside Uber, WhatsApp, YouTube
Apple is working with big names like Uber, YouTube, and WhatsApp to roll out a next-gen Siri that can do way more inside your favorite apps.
Thanks to the new App Intents framework, Siri will soon handle more detailed voice commands—think booking rides or sending messages without leaving the app.
Developers are already testing these upgrades in a limited beta, though some features are still being polished.
The launch was delayed due to technical issues
The upgraded Siri was supposed to drop in spring 2025 but hit delays because blending advanced language models with current systems turned out trickier than planned.
Apple hopes these partnerships will make Siri feel smarter and more helpful right from launch, especially for anyone deep in the iOS ecosystem.