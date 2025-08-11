Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get One UI 8 soon
Good news for Galaxy fans: Samsung is rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update to all S25 models starting September 2025.
This comes just months after the phones launched with One UI 7, showing Samsung's push to get updates out faster after some earlier delays.
One UI 8 beta for more devices
The One UI 8 beta program is also opening up next month for more devices—including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and even mid-range phones like the A36 5G and A54.
If you're into early access, you can join through the Samsung Members app.
Plus, One UI 8 Watch will soon be available on more Galaxy Watches beyond just the latest models—so expect new AI features across your devices later this year.