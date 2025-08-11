Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get One UI 8 soon

One UI 8 beta for more devices

The One UI 8 beta program is also opening up next month for more devices—including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and even mid-range phones like the A36 5G and A54.

If you're into early access, you can join through the Samsung Members app.

Plus, One UI 8 Watch will soon be available on more Galaxy Watches beyond just the latest models—so expect new AI features across your devices later this year.