A phone with 10,000mAh battery? China's HONOR is making one
What's the story
HONOR is gearing up to launch a new smartphone powered by the next-generation Dimensity 8500 chipset. Its standout feature will be an exceptionally long battery life. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the device is being tested with a massive 10,000mAh battery. The phone has entered the New Product Introduction verification phase and is expected to launch soon. It may debut as HONOR Power 2, the successor to HONOR Power, which launched in April this year with an 8,000mAh battery.
Device details
Dimensity 8500 to offer improved gaming experience
The upcoming HONOR phone will be powered by a 4nm chip manufactured by TSMC. While its CPU architecture will be similar to that of the Dimensity 8400, which was launched last year, its Mali-G720 GPU is expected to offer an improved gaming experience. The chipset is likely to score over two million points on AnTuTu benchmarks.
Market competition
Other brands also working on phones with Dimensity 8500
Apart from HONOR, other brands such as Redmi, Realme, and iQOO are also working on phones powered by the next-gen Dimensity 8500 chipset. The first phone to launch with this SoC is said to be the Redmi Turbo 5. After that, devices like the Realme Neo 8 SE and iQOO Z11 Turbo are expected to feature the Dimensity 8500, although the launch sequence is not specified.