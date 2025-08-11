It will debut later this year

A phone with 10,000mAh battery? China's HONOR is making one

HONOR is gearing up to launch a new smartphone powered by the next-generation Dimensity 8500 chipset. Its standout feature will be an exceptionally long battery life. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the device is being tested with a massive 10,000mAh battery. The phone has entered the New Product Introduction verification phase and is expected to launch soon. It may debut as HONOR Power 2, the successor to HONOR Power, which launched in April this year with an 8,000mAh battery.