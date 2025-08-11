Perseids meteor shower peaks on August 12: How to watch

What else to look for?

You could see up to 100 meteors an hour—even with a bright Moon—if you find a spot where moonlight is blocked by hills or buildings.

Look between the constellations Perseus and Cassiopeia for the radiant point.

Bonus: Mercury and Saturn will be visible in the morning, with Jupiter and Venus close together too.

Cloudy skies? You can still watch live online via the Virtual Telescope Project at 21:00 UT.