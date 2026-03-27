Apple's Siri could soon work with AI models like Gemini
Technology
Big news for iPhone fans: Apple's next update could let Siri work alongside third-party AI like Google Gemini and Claude, not just ChatGPT.
With the new "Extensions" feature, you'll be able to pick which AI handles your questions right from your device settings, giving you more control and choice than ever.
Apple is also working on a stand-alone Siri app
There's also a fresh App Store section that could be on the way for finding and managing these AI tools.
Plus, Apple is reportedly building a stand-alone Siri app that may feature a chat-style interface and smarter system integration.
It's all part of Apple's push to make Siri more useful and keep up in the fast-moving world of AI.