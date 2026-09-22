Apurva.ai upgrades LENS to strengthen knowledge sharing among development organizations

The new Platform for Collective Wisdom builds on LENS by connecting community stories with expert advice.

Groups like Resilience Action Network Africa have used it in places like Kenya and South Africa to tackle challenges like climate resilience.

As Anand Rajan, co-founder and mission leader, Apurva.ai, puts it, "The development sector does not lack knowledge. It already exists across organizations, research, programs and, importantly, within communities themselves. The challenge is turning all of this into understanding that people can act on."

so organizations can learn from each other and make a bigger impact (something Infosys chairman and EkStep Foundation chairman Nandan Nilekani is backing, too).